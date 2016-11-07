Mangaluru

Additional Bench to clear backlog of consumer cases

An additional Bench has been set up at the Dakshina Kannada District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum to clear old cases. The Bench has been functioning from November 4.

As on November, there are 721 cases pending with the forum. Of this, a few are from 2010, 2011 and 2012. A total of 318 cases will be heard by the additional Bench headed by Vishweshwara Bhat and member T.C. Rajashekar. The remaining 403 cases will be heard by forum’s president C.V. Shobha and member Lavanya Rai. The Bench would function for six months. The additional Bench has been set with the intention of clearing of pendency of cases. Similar benches have been set up in Belagavi and Mysuru too.

The additional Bench in Mangaluru was inaugurated by Mangaluru Bar Association president S.P. Chengappa. Ms. Shobha and Mr. Bhat were present.



The Bench, which started functioning on November 4, will be there for another six months



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 4:25:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/Additional-Bench-to-clear-backlog-of-consumer-cases/article16438724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY