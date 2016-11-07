Additional Bench to clear backlog of consumer cases

An additional Bench has been set up at the Dakshina Kannada District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum to clear old cases. The Bench has been functioning from November 4.

As on November, there are 721 cases pending with the forum. Of this, a few are from 2010, 2011 and 2012. A total of 318 cases will be heard by the additional Bench headed by Vishweshwara Bhat and member T.C. Rajashekar. The remaining 403 cases will be heard by forum’s president C.V. Shobha and member Lavanya Rai. The Bench would function for six months. The additional Bench has been set with the intention of clearing of pendency of cases. Similar benches have been set up in Belagavi and Mysuru too.

The additional Bench in Mangaluru was inaugurated by Mangaluru Bar Association president S.P. Chengappa. Ms. Shobha and Mr. Bhat were present.

The Bench, which started functioning on November 4, will be there for another six months