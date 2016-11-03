Actor-MP Suresh Gopi to work with Kerala CM to bring an end to political killings

Actor and MP from Kerala Suresh Gopi has said that he will take up cases of political killing in Kannur district with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and jointly work with him in ensuring that there is no eruption of killings in that region.

Talking at a function here recently to release the third volume of Aahuti, a compilation of ordeal of victims of political killings in Kannur, Mr. Gopi said that following the murder of a teacher in 1999 in a school in Kannur that shattered the State, he took a delegation of a cross-section of actors, technicians and other representatives to the then Chief Minister E.K. Nayanar. He worked for four years in the area to bring calm.

Mr. Gopi said that he has promised BJP National President Amit Shah that he would start a similar movement once again to bring an end to these political killings. “Let us build the tallest tower of amity in the State,” he said. There should be an abrupt end to all these killings. Politics should be a race of exceptional talent and the winner should not be the one who kills his opponent, he said. Cautioning Communist parties, the RSS and the Bharatiya Janata Party that there was a planned intrusion of radical elements in their organisations, Mr. Gopi said that these organisations should check penetration of Islamic State cadre.