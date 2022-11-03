994 students to receive degrees, including 21 doctoral, at Nitte convocation on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
November 03, 2022 00:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Satheesh Kumar Bhandary (Right), Vice-Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University) along with M.S. Moodithaya, Pro Vice-Chancellor at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of University Grants Commission Mamadila Jagadesh Kumar, who was the former Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, will attend the 12th convocation of Nitte (Deemed to be University), on November 5, at the NITTE grounds of KSHEMA campus here. He will also deliver the convocation address.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, NITTE Pro Vice-Chancellor M.S. Moodithaya said a total of 994 students will receive degrees on the occasion. It includes 21 doctoral, 324 postgraduate, 647 undergraduate, and two fellowship students from disciplines namely medicine, dental, pharmacy, physiotherapy, nursing, allied health sciences, architecture, media & communication, and biological sciences.

A total of 20 gold medals, including nine endowment medals and 11 University medals, will be presented. Doctor of Science (Honoris causa) degree will be presented to T.S. Rao, the former senior advisor, Department of Biotechnology, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice-Chancellor Satheesh Kumar Bhandary said the NITTE (Deemed to be University) has now truly transformed into a multidisciplinary university with the engineering college, management institute and the first grade college in Nitte becoming part of the university this year. The NITTE group of institution’s Bengaluru campus will be part of the university next year, he said.

Dr. Bhandary said from this year the university held its own entrance test for admission to undergradate engineering course. As many as 1,000 students were admitted to the course this year.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Dr. Bhandary said university is revising curriculum of its courses in tune to the needs of National Education Policy. It was giving impetus to joint research by medical and engineering students. The university is bring policy for setting up startups, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app