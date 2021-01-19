969 health workers vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

While 734 health workers received the COVID-19 vaccine jab in Dakshina Kannada, 235 health workers were vaccinated in Udupi on the fourth day of phase one of the vaccination drive for health workers on Tuesday.

As many as 1,256 health workers were registered for receiving the vaccine at 15 vaccination centres in Dakshina Kannada. With 734 receiving the jab on Tuesday, the district administration has covered 58.4 % of the total health workers who were registered for the day.

Among the vaccination centres that saw good turnout included the two in SDM Naturopathy Institute, Ujire, where 122 of the 147 registered health workers received the vaccine.

Of the 83 registered health workers at the Pragathi Speciality Hospital in Puttur, 64 were given the vaccine. All the 30 registered health workers received the jab at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Alike, while 49 of the 66 registered health workers received the jab at the PHC in Kukke Subrahmanya.

“More health workers are now coming forward for vaccination. Those who were diffident initially are coming now,” said District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bairy.

As many as 75 of the 100 health workers turned up at the Srinivasa Hospital, Mukka, while 135 of the 200 health workers received the jab in two centres at the KVG Hospital in Sullia and 72 of the 200 health workers received the jab in two centres at the A.J. Hospital. In the last four days, a total of 1,969 health workers have received the vaccine.

With 235 health workers receiving the vaccine jab on Tuesday, a total of 610 health workers have so far been vaccinated in Udupi in the last four days. The Udupi district administration has drawn up planns to complete vaccination of 22,103 health workers by January 31.