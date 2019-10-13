96 coin varieties of Ganga dynasty attract visitors at philatelic, numismatic exhibition

As many as 96 varieties of coins used during the period of the Western Ganga dynasty, which ruled Karnataka, are among the attractions at the three-day philately and numismatic exhibition here.

Among the other exhibits at the 12th State Level Philately Exhibition organised by the Karnataka Postal Circle are commemorative coins, Chinese gold panda coins, stamps on 100 years of Indian cinema.

They are the personal collections of M. Prashanth Shet of Mangaluru who has exhibited them for the first time. Mr. Shet has collected them during the last two decades from different parts of the world.

Visitors can see them on the ground floor of TMA Pai Convention Centre till 6 p.m. on October 14.

The elephant was the emblem of the Gangas, which has been reflected on the coins of those period. A lot of Kannada legends and words could be found on these coins, Mr. Shet said.

One can observe the different designs on the ear of the elephant. The anklets, the chains around the neck, the tusks also varied. The tusks are also lined with different rows of rings and the tusks are thinner or thicker in some cases, he said.

There is variance in the general design of the coin and no two coins are found to be minted in the same way. One can notice sun, moon, chakra, chamara, diyas etc. which are of various types.“We can notice idols in between the feet of the elephant. In one coin, we can find a coconut being held in the trunk by the elephant,” Mr. Shet said.

At the entrance of the exhibition Mr. Shet has displayed 55 silver miniatures of aircraft of the United States. It shows the evolution of the planes.

Among the other coin collections include silver one kg coin, silver one kg bar, silver moulds and the like. There are stamps on different themes. “Stamps and coins reflect piece of history,” Mr. Shet said.