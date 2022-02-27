95% achievement under Pulse Polio drive

Dakshina Kannada district recorded 95% achievement in the Pulse Polio Immunisation Drive on Sunday.

According to Health Department officials, of the total 1,54,023 children identified, 1,46,388 were vaccinated.

Sullia stood first with 106.7% followed by Belthangady with 104.7% and Puttur with 101.1%

Bantwal and Mangaluru recorded 95.2% and 89% respectively.

For the next three days, health workers will visit every house and administer drops to those children who have been left out.