95% achievement under Pulse Polio drive
Dakshina Kannada district recorded 95% achievement in the Pulse Polio Immunisation Drive on Sunday.
According to Health Department officials, of the total 1,54,023 children identified, 1,46,388 were vaccinated.
Sullia stood first with 106.7% followed by Belthangady with 104.7% and Puttur with 101.1%
Bantwal and Mangaluru recorded 95.2% and 89% respectively.
For the next three days, health workers will visit every house and administer drops to those children who have been left out.
