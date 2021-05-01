9,099 vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada, 8,477 in Udupi

With 9,099 persons receiving the jab in Dakshina Kannada on Friday, a total of 3.46 lakh persons have so far received the COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

According to information available on the CoWin portal, 2,77.501 persons received the first dose and 69,176 received the second dose in Dakshina Kannada so far.

As many as 355 persons received the jab at the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

Among other government health centres in the city, 240 persons got the shot at Kulai Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), 227 at the Jeppu UPHC, 218 at the Bunder UPHC, 191 at the Kasaba Bengre UPH, 178 at the Kadri UPHC, 149 each at the Bondel and the Ullal PHCs, 140 at the Yekkur PHC, 116 at the Bajpe PHC, 113 at the Kudupu PHC, 110 at the Padil UPHC, 102 at the Katipalla PHC, 95 at the Surathkal UPHC, and 88 at the Kuloor UPHC.

Of the other government health centres in Dakshina Kannada, 231 received the shot at the Puttur taluk hospital and 121 at the Puttur UPHC. As many as 170 were jabbed at the Uppinangady Community Health Centre (CHC), 100 each at the Bantwal UPHC and the Bantwal taluk hospital, 126 at the Moodbidri CHC, 130 at the Kateel PHC, 133 at the Panaje PHC, 122 at the Shirtady PHC, 122 at the Sullia taluk hospital, 127 at the Kurnad PHC, 117 at the Mani PHC, and 100 at the Ishwarmangala PHC.

Of the private hospitals in Dakshina Kannada, 150 received the jab at Mangaluru Nursing Home, 147 at Vinaya Hospital, 105 at the K.S. Hegde Hospital, 102 each at the A.J. Hospital and Father Mullers Hospital, 101 at KMC Jyothi Hospital, and 100 at Chetana Hospital.

Udupi

By vaccinating 8,477 persons in Udupi district on Friday, a total of 2.52 lakh persons have been vaccinated so far. As many as 329 were jabbed at General Hospital, Kundapur, 240 at the Udupi district hospital, 196 at the Kota CHC, 191 at the Karkala taluk hospital, 182 at the Devalkunda Sub Centre, 180 each at the Kumbhashi PHC and the Kemmannu PHC, 176 each at the Brahmavara CHC and the Moodabettu PHC, 172 at the Saligrama PHC, 163 at the Malpe PHC, and 158 at the Shirva CHC.