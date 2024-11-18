900 grams of jewellery worth ₹63 lakh stolen in train

A Mumbai resident has complained to the Manipal police that he lost 900 grams of jewellery worth ₹63.9 lakh when he and his family were travelling to Udupi in the 12133 CST-Mangaluru Express Train on November 15.

In his complaint, Avinash Krishna Saliyan, 40, said he and six of his family members boarded the S3 coach of the train on November 15 from Mumbai. Four suitcases containing the jewellery were placed below the seats. However, no locks were placed on the suitcases.

Mr. Saliyan and his family alighted at Indrali Railway station, near Udupi, on November 16. After reaching the venue of wedding of their relative in Manipura of Manipal, the suitcases were opened and they found that the jewellery was missing. The jewellery was stolen between Panvel and Kankavali railway stations, near Ratnagiri of Maharashtra, he stated.

The Manipal police registered his compliant for the offence under Section 303(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. It will be transferred to Panvel for further investigation, the police said.