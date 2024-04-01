April 01, 2024 02:52 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

In all, 116 species of birds were spotted in and around Mangalore University campus at Mangalagangotri during the ninth annual Campus Bird Count (CBC) conducted recently. Of them, nine species are new additions to the aviation list of the university.

The number of species sighted this year is the highest since the inception of the survey in 2016, according to M. S. Mustak, Chairman, Department of Applied Zoology at the university and N. Narasimhaiah, Assistant Professor at the department. Students Reginald Valdar and Sharanya were co-ordinators of the bird count.

The Eurasian Moorhen, Little ringed plover, Black crowned night heron, Indian blackbird, Crimson-backed sunbird, Wood sandpiper, Streaked-throated swallow, Black-winged stilt and Bronze-winged jacana sighted this year are new additions to the campus, they said.

Some of the common birds spotted were Golden oriole, Black drongo, White-throated kingfisher, Purple-rumped sunbird, Plum headed parakeet, Red whiskered bulbul, and Common hawk cuckoo.

Close observation also included the courtship of White-throated kingfisher, mating of Yellow wattled lapwing, and nesting behaviour of Large Cuckooshrike.

Grey wagtail, Booted eagle, Indian pitta, Ashy drongo were the migratory birds sighted. Grey headed bulbul (near threatened), Rufous babbler and Flame-throated Bulbul are the endemic birds of the Western Ghats. In addition, the team sighted the Spotted owlet, Srilankan Frogmouth, Wood owl, and Nightjars (Indian and Jerdon’s), all nocturnal birds.

The bird count was held from February 16 to 19 as a sub-event of ‘Great Backyard Bird Count’ (GBBC), organised by the Bird Count India. The exercise involved 25 participants, including students, research scholars and faculty members of the university.

Bird enthusiasts from Mysuru, Karwar, Yenepoya Research Centre, Yenepoya Pre-University College, K. S. Hegde Medical Academy, National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Manipal Institute of Technology, and some locals also took part in the survey.

The CBC of Mangalore University recorded 77 species of birds in 2016. Subsequently, 95 species were recorded in 2017, followed by 110 species in 2018, 107 species in 2019, 103 species in 2020, 108 species in 2021, 103 species in 2022, and 114 species of birds in 2023. However, some of the species, like Savanna nightjar, House sparrow, and Indian roller, sighted in the previous years were not seen in the 2024 survey.

With the addition of nine species this year, the CBC of the university has so far recorded a total of 162 species in the campus.

