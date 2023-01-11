HamberMenu
9 medicos among 10 arrested for consuming and peddling cannabis in Mangaluru

One of the arrested persons is a medical officer and another is a surgeon

January 11, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of cannabis. Police seized 2 kg of cannabis, a narcotic substance also known as marijuana and ganja, from the arrested persons, in Mangaluru.

Mangaluru City Police have arrested 10 persons, including an overseas citizen of Indian origin, a medical surgeon and a medical officer, on the charges of consuming and peddling cannabis (aka marijuana, ganja), and seized 2 kg of the narcotic substance. Of the 10 arrested, four were women.

On January 11, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters that they arrested Neel Kishorilal Ramji Sha, 38, on January 8. Sha is an overseas citizen of Indian origin who deals in cannabis. Sha is enrolled as a student in a prominent dental college in Mangaluru for the last 15 years, the Commissioner said.

After questioning Sha, police arrested nine other persons on January 10. They are

1. Mohammed Rauf alias Gouse, 34, from Maripalla near Bantwal, who is a drug peddler.

2. Dr. Sameer, medical officer, KMC-Attavara

3. Dr. Nadiya Siraj, 24, medical intern, KMC Mangaluru

4. Dr. Manimaran Mutthu, 28, medical surgeon, KMC, Manipal

5. Dr. Varshini Prathi, 26, medical intern, KMC-Mangaluru

6. Dr. Bhanu Dhahiya, 27, 3rd year MD, Yenepoya Medical College, Deralakatte

7. Riya Chadda, 22, BDS final year, KMC, Mangaluru

8. Dr. Kshithij Gupta, 25, 3rd MS (Ortho), KMC-Mangaluru

9. Ira Basin, 4th year MBBS, KMC-Mangaluru.

The accused were produced before the jurisdictional court on January 11 and were remanded in police custody for two days.

