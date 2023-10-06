ADVERTISEMENT

889 candidates given spot offers on the first day of Alva’s Pragati, mega job fair in Moodbidri

October 06, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Job aspirants at the 10th edition of Alva’s Pragati in Moodbidri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 889 candidates were given spot offers and 2,014 were shortlisted by 143 out of 198 participating companies on the inaugural day of Alva’s Pragati, a mega placement drive on Friday, at Moodbidri near here.

Over 10,000 candidates had registered for the placement drive being organised for the 13th year by Alva’s Education Foundation in Moodbidri. The inaugural day saw nearly 8,000 footfall.

Inaugurating the event, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said giving job to a person was like giving life to a family.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “When Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, he had conducted an occupational survey. The survey found that out of every 10 lakh students who finish Engineering courses, 5 lakh got jobs, while the remaining look for jobs. He envisaged the idea of holding job fairs in every district to solve this problem.”

Moodbidri MLA K. Umanath Kotian said candidates’ personality plays an important role along with their qualification to get selected for a job. Therefore, everyone should cultivate mannerism, he said.

MLA Harish Poonja, MLC S.L. Boje Gowda, Bharat Scouts and Guides State Chief Commissioner P.G.R. Sindhia, Alva’s Chairman M. Mohan Alva, UAE-based Burjeel Holdings Group Head of Human Resources Sanjai Kumar, Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ Associate Vice President- Human Resources Arvind Tripathi and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US