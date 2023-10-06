HamberMenu
889 candidates given spot offers on the first day of Alva’s Pragati, mega job fair in Moodbidri

October 06, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Job aspirants at the 10th edition of Alva’s Pragati in Moodbidri on Friday.

Job aspirants at the 10th edition of Alva’s Pragati in Moodbidri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 889 candidates were given spot offers and 2,014 were shortlisted by 143 out of 198 participating companies on the inaugural day of Alva’s Pragati, a mega placement drive on Friday, at Moodbidri near here.

Over 10,000 candidates had registered for the placement drive being organised for the 13th year by Alva’s Education Foundation in Moodbidri. The inaugural day saw nearly 8,000 footfall.

Inaugurating the event, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said giving job to a person was like giving life to a family.

He said: “When Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, he had conducted an occupational survey. The survey found that out of every 10 lakh students who finish Engineering courses, 5 lakh got jobs, while the remaining look for jobs. He envisaged the idea of holding job fairs in every district to solve this problem.”

Moodbidri MLA K. Umanath Kotian said candidates’ personality plays an important role along with their qualification to get selected for a job. Therefore, everyone should cultivate mannerism, he said.

MLA Harish Poonja, MLC S.L. Boje Gowda, Bharat Scouts and Guides State Chief Commissioner P.G.R. Sindhia, Alva’s Chairman M. Mohan Alva, UAE-based Burjeel Holdings Group Head of Human Resources Sanjai Kumar, Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ Associate Vice President- Human Resources Arvind Tripathi and others were present.

