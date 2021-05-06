87-year-old Venkat Kharvi, who saved thousands of sea turtles, passes away

Bedridden after paralysis attack, Kharvi stayed in a dilapidated house.

A person who gave life to thousands of sea turtle hatchlings and saved over 100 injured turtles left this world without having a proper shelter and leaving behind his unmarried daughters.

Dasimane Venkat Kharvi, 87, of Maravanthe village in Udupi district did not just engage in fishing for livelihood. An expert swimmer, he was also the most sought after person for fishermen and police personnel whenever there was a tragedy either in the sea or inland.

Bedridden following a paralysis attack since a couple of years, he breathed his last on Thursday morning in his dilapidated house, said Dinesh Sarang, one of the volunteers of Field Services and Intellectual Learning (FSL), an NGO based at Kundapura mainly engaged in environment conservation.

Mr. Sarang told The Hindu Venkat Kharvi came in contact with FSL in the year 2006 and had been a reliable hand in protecting sea turtle eggs, ensuring their hatching and safe release into to the sea. Even before joining hands with the FSL, he was engaged in this activity. Yet, when his old house collapsed due in the rains a couple of years ago, Venkat Kharvi did not get any help from the government though the FSL helped him repair a portion of the house that was not completely damaged.

Venkat Kharvi suffered setbacks in life when his wife passed away about four years ago followed by the demise of two sons three years ago. This was followed by paralysis attack that forced him to be bedridden and be under the care of two unmarried daughters. With his demise, the daughters were looking at a bleak future, said Mr. Sarang.

Sridhar Kharvi, a resident of Maravanthe, recalled Venkat Kharvi as a daring person who always lent a helping hand to people in difficulty. His passion for sea turtle conservation was unmatchable and youngsters in the area joined hands with him, he said.