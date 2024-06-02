86 villages in Dakshina Kannada identified as flood-prone during monsoon, says Deputy Commissioner

The Dakshina Kannada Disaster Management Authority has identified 86 villages in the district as flood-prone and 73 locations as landslip-prone in this monsoon, according to the Deputy Commissioner M. P. Mullai Muhilan. In addition, it has identified 90 locations as flood-prone, he said in a release.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the authority has prepared gram panchayat-wise disaster management plans at village level. Ward-wise plans have been prepared in the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City Corporation while zone-wise plans are ready in other urban local bodies. Incident Commanders have been appointed at the GP and ward-wise levels to tackle situations arising out of disasters. They are ready with manpower like swimmers, divers, snake-catchers, JCBs and crane operators, and rescue devices like boats, tree cutting machines, ropes, etc., to manage any eventuality.

He said that 97 relief centres are ready to accommodate persons affected by disasters.

“The MESCOM has been instructed to restore power supply to such areas hit by snapping of power supply lines due to tree falling or any other rain-related reasons within 24 hours,” he said. The Deputy Commissioner said that the MESCOM has been directed to stock materials required to restore the power supply, such as transformers, electric poles and wires at the local level instead of transporting them from Mangaluru.

The GPs and urban local bodies have been instructed to fix railings to culverts, bridges and whereever necessary, and install reflectors in dangerous places.

The Health Department has been told to shift pregnant women to safer places in advance from the flood and landslip-prone areas and from such areas which are likely to be cut off in case of heavy rains.

The officials concerned have been directed to remove debris from vented dams.

Five killed so far

Mr. Muhilan said that five persons were killed in natural disasters in the district so far this year. Of them, three men were killed by lightning, a woman was killed in a tree fall and a girl was killed in a wall collapse. Of these, the families of three deceased have been given a compensation of ₹5 lakh each. As the remaining two are from outside the State, information from the Deputy Commissioners of their respective districts has been sought to provide their families compensation.

In addition, five persons were injured in rain-related incidents.

He said that as many as 124 houses were damaged in the district in pre-monsoon showers. Of them, 105 were partially damaged, 16 were severely damaged and three houses were completely damaged.

The Deputy Commissioner said that control rooms have been set up at taluk and district levels to manage the disasters.

The phone number of district-level control room is 0824-2442590 and the toll-free number is 1077.