85-year-old woman robbed, murdered near Dharmasthala

A 85-year-old woman was robbed and murdered in Kerekodi of Belalu village, near Dharmasthala on Friday.

The Dharmastala police gave the name of the deceased as Akku. The police said that Akku lived with her son and his family. On Friday, Akku’s son and daughter-in-law had gone for work.

Her granddaughter returned home and did not find Akku in the house. Akku was found unconscious near the cow shed.

The granddaughter informed her parents and with the help of neighbours shifted Akku to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

The police said that some persons attacked Akku and escaped with her gold earrings. The Dharmasthala police are searching for the accused.

POCSO case

The Belthangady police have booked Narayan Naika for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

The police said Naika called the girl to his house on the pretext of offering her sweet potatoes on July 8 and sexually assaulted her.

Fearing insult in public, the victim’s parents did not immediately report about the incident to the police. But when Naika called the girl a few more times, the parents filed a complaint with the Belthangady police.

The police registered a complaint for offences punishable under Section 376 AB of the Indian Penal Code and under Sections 5 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.