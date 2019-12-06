₹84.52 lakh released for Padavu East ward, says MLA

The government has released ₹84.52 lakh for 13 development projects in Padavu East ward under Mangaluru City Corporation after the term of the last elected council in the corporation ended in this March, according to D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South.

A foot bridge will be built at Kulashekara Chowki Baiturli at an estimated cost of ₹5 lakh released from the public works department.

He said that ₹15 lakh has been released from the calamity relief fund for storm water drain development at Baituri Chowki, and road development near Kulashekara milk dairy and near Kulashekara chowki.

The MLA said in a release on Friday that ₹20 lakh has been released from the Chief Minister’s Special Grant for building retaining walls near Kudupu Ananthapadmanabha temple and Kanchalaguri near Jyothinagara and another road development near Kulashekara dairy.

He said the ₹13.52 lakh released from the general fund of the corporation will be used for storm water drain works at Kulashekara-Kannagudda Road, Jyothinagara and building a footbridge at Jyothinagara.

The MLA said that storm water drain will be built at Melthota from ₹20 lakh released from the 14th Finance Commission Grants.

The remaining fund will be used for developing road to the Scheduled Caste colony at Kotimura, drinking water supply project works related to the colony.