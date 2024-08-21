GIFT a SubscriptionGift
83-year-old retired school headmaster murdered in his house near Mangaluru

Police said the deceased is S.P. Balakrishna Badekkillaya

Published - August 21, 2024 04:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

An 83-year-old retired school headmaster was murdered in his house in Belalu village of Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on August 20, the Dharmasthala police said.

Police said the deceased is S.P. Balakrishna Badekkillaya.

In the complaint, Badekkillaya’s son Suresh informed that he finished household work in the morning and proceeded to Puttur while his father was at home. When he returned in the evening, his father was not inside the house. After noticing blood on the floor, he followed the trail that led him outside the house. He found his father lying in a pool of blood. His father had died.

The police suspect that the retired headmaster may have been murdered between noon and 4.30 p.m.

Superintendent of Police N. Yathish said it was not a murder for gain as articles inside the house were intact. Police are looking for clues about the perpetrator. “It’s too early to say about the motive for the murder,” Mr. Yathish said.

Related Topics

Mangalore / crime

