8.13 lakh children to get de-worming tablets in twin districts

Children aged between one and six will receive Albendazole tablet at anganwadis.

MANGALURU

22 November 2021 07:24 IST

The programme to be launched in Hampankatta will be held between November 23 and 27

As many as 4.96 lakh children aged between 1 and 19 will receive de-worming tablets in Dakshina Kannada, while 3.16 lakh children will receive them in Udupi district, at aganwadis, schools, colleges and hostels between November 23 and 27.

According to Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer Kishore Kumar M., children aged between 1 and 6 will receive Albandazole tablet at anganwadis.

Anganwadi workers and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) will visit houses and give tablets to children not attending angwandis and to those who have discontinued attending schools.

While those aged within two years will receive half-a-tablet, the remaining children will each receive a full tablet, which is chewable. The tablet will be given free. A teacher or lecturer has been made nodal officer for administration of tablets in schools and colleges, he said.

A highest of 2.37 lakh children are in Mangaluru taluk, followed by 92,176 children in Bantwal, 72,570 in Puttur, 63,004 in Belthangady and 31,402 in Sullia taluks. The de-worming tablet administration programme will be formally inaugurated in the Pre University Block of Government Secondary School on the premises of Government College of Teachers Education in Hampankatta, Mangaluru, at 10 a.m.

In Udupi district, the highest of 1,55,443 children are in Udupi taluk, followed by 1,03,797 in Kundapur and 57,380 in Karkala taluk.

The de-worming tablets are given to remove worms that develop in intestine. These worms develop because of lack of hand hygiene and also due to children’s exposure to contaminated soil.

Dr. Kumar said that these worms cause anaemia and arrests the growth of children. There will be no side-effects because of consumption in most of the children, except those whose body have more worms and they will experience stomach pain, loose motion and tiredness, he said.