80.97% givensecond dose in Udupi

MANGALURU

21 December 2021 01:00 IST

Deputy Commissioner of Udupi M. Kurma Rao said on Monday that 95.68% and 80.97% of the eligible population have received their first and second doses of vaccination against COVID-19, respectively, in the district so far.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, the Deputy Commissioner said that 9,55,806 of 9,99,000 eligible persons aged above 18 have received their first dose. And, 8,08,893 persons have received their second.

He said that achieving 100% vaccination is the immediate priority of the district administration to curb the spread of the infection.

Advertising

Advertising

‘‘However, the spread of Omicron has thrown the focus back on the need to avoid large gatherings and get vaccinated,’’ he said.

‘‘The second phase of Har Ghar Dastak campaign will go on till January 1, 2022,” he said.

The local body administration will coordinate, he said and added that 94,196 persons whose second dose is due should come forward and take it.

Mr. Rao said that COVID-19 tests have not been scaled down.

In the last week, 18,995 tests were conducted in the district.