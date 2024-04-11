8,037 students to appear for CET in Udupi district

April 11, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

In all, 8,037 students have applied to appear for the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Udupi district on April 18 and April 19, according to Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting held in Udupi on Thursday, April 11, to conduct the test in the district, she said that the test would be conducted in 17 centres. Of them, six will be in Udupi, four each in Karkala and Kundapura and three centres will be in Brahmavara.

She instructed the officials to maintain transparency in conducting the test without causing any trouble to students. All centres should have CCTV cameras and there will be room invigilators and observers in all test centres, she said.

MESCOM officials should ensure that there is no disruption in power supply to all test centres and the Transport Department should ensure that the students do not face any difficulty in reaching the centres for a lack of bus services.

The Deputy Commissioner congratulated the Pre-University Department officials and teachers of the district for the district maintaining second rank in the second year pre university results in the State.