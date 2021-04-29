8,000 doses of Covishield available, 12,000 more expected today

Fresh stock of Covaxin likely to arrive in a week, says Dakshina Kannada Nodal Officer for Vaccines

While there is no stock of Covaxin in Dakshina Kannada, the available Covishield vaccine is being given to people at vaccination sites in the district.

District Nodal Officer for Vaccines B.V. Rajesh said that a fresh stock of Covaxin is expected in a week’s time. The district has 8,000 doses of Covishield and it is expecting 12,000 more doses of the vaccine to be delivered by Friday.

“As instructed by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, preference is being given to those coming for their second dose of the vaccine,” he said. Those coming for their second dose can directly walk in at vaccination centres and there is no need for registration, he added.

Those who required their second dose of Covaxin will have to wait till it is supplied to the district, he said and added that one can wait up to three months after receiving their first dose.

Dr. Rajesh said that private hospitals have been asked to complete vaccination at their sites and return stocks to the government on Friday. From May 1, private hospitals have to administer vaccine from the stock they purchase directly from the manufacturer, Dr. Rajesh said.

With Thursday being routine immunisation day for children, many primary health centres in urban and rural areas did not carry out COVID-19 vaccination.

As per information available on CoWin portal, a total of 2,448 persons received vaccine on Thursday in Dakshina Kannada. The highest of 258 people received the vaccine at two sites of Government Wenlock Hospital. Among those who received the vaccine included a group of people who approached the District Congress helpline after they were denied their first dose of vaccine. While 10 received Covaxin does, the others were given Covishield at Wenlock Hospital, Dr. Rajesh said.

Among the other government hospitals, 245 persons received the vaccine at the Puttur Taluk Hospital, followed by 64 and 56 at the Belthangady and Sullia taluk hospitals, respectively.

Among the primary health centres (PHCs), 161 persons received the vaccine at Aranthodu, 114 at Nellyadi, 112 in Kurnad, 99 in Kadaba, 79 in Eshwarmangala, 73 at Mani, 66 at Punajalkatte and 59 persons recieved it at Kollamogaru PHC. As many as 60 persons received the vaccine at Surathkal Urban PHC (UPHC), 59 at Bantwal UPHC and 72 persons at Vitla Community Health Centre.

Among the private hospitals, 46 persons received the vaccine at K.S. Hegde Hospital, 30 each at Kanachur and Omega hospitals, 27 at Srinivas Hospital, 26 at Adarsha Hospital, 22 at Vijaya Nursing Home and 40 persons on Infosys campus.

A total of 3.37 lakh persons have received the vaccine in Dakshina Kannada so far. Of these, 2.72 lakh are those who have received the first dose and 64,841 persons who have received the second dose. While 3,00,045 have received Covishield, 37,172 have been given Covaxin, according to CoWin portal.