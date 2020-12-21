800 tonnes of illegally stacked sand seized

The city police, officials from the Department of Mines and Geology of Dakshina Kannada with the help of the Kerala Police have seized 800 tonnes of sand extracted from the Netravathi river and stacked illegally at Talaki village, Kasaragod district, Kerala.
Mangaluru Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash said in a release here on Sunday that the value of seized sand stood a ₹ 5.60 lakh.
The place where the sand had been stacked belonged to Talaki Rafiq who did not have permission for the storing the material. The stacking of the sand was noticed after the police chased a tipper lorry that was illegally transporting sand to Kerala on Friday. The chase led the police to a sand dumping yard at Talaki village. “The sand was being transported illegally from Karnataka to Kasaragod in Kerala,” the release said.
A case has been registered in this connection at Konaje Police Station based on a complaint filed by geologist Mahadeshwara H.S. Permission has been obtained from the court to hand over the seized sand to the Department of Mines and Geology, Mangaluru.
