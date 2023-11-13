November 13, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Nearly 800 swimmers from across India are likely to take part in the 19th National Masters Swimming Championship to be held between November 24 and 26 at the Yemmekere international swimming pool in Mangaluru.

The pool was constructed at a cost of ₹24.94 crore by Mangaluru Smart City Limited under Mangaluru Smart City Mission. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on November 24.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru on November 13, K. Tejomaya, working president of the championship organising committee, said that nearly 700 swimmers have registered for the championship so far. “The last date for registration has been extended to November 15. We are expecting nearly 800 swimmers to take part,” Mr. Tejomaya said. There will be around 150 referees and volunteers.

The competition will be held in the 10-lane 50m X 25m pool where the depth varies from 2.2 metres to 1.4 metres. There is also a five-lane practice pool of 25m X 10m with depth of 2.2 metres. There is also a kids’ pool of 13.8m X 10m with depth of 1.2 metres. All the three pools are on the second floor of the swimming pool complex.

The mezzanine floor houses dormitories for male and female competitors, a gymnasium, changing rooms, toilets, lockers, administration office, referee rooms, and space for dope-testing, sports medicine and physiotherapy. There is parking space in the basement. The new complex has come up on three acres of Yemmekere ground.

Mangaluru MLA and Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, who is the honorary president of the championship organising committee, said, “With the new swimming pool, the long-felt need for an international level swimming pool for the talent of the region has been realised.”

After inaugurating the new swimming pool, Chief Minister will lay the foundation for development of two acres outside the swimming pool complex to play cricket and other outdoor sports.

“The government has promised to develop the open space outside the pool complex. We will discuss with residents, and develop the open space as per their requirements,” Mr. Khader said.

On maintenance of the pool, Mr. Khader said the contractor, who has built the complex, will maintain it for two years. “The way to manage the pool complex will be worked out after the end of national swimming event,” he said.