7th edition of Mangaluru Kambla on December 30

December 28, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The seventh edition of Mangaluru Kambala will be held at Gold Finch City in Bangra Kulur on December 30.

President of Mangaluru Kambala Samiti Brigesh Chowta told reporters in Mangaluru on Thursday that over 150 pairs of buffaloes will participate in six different categories: ‘Hagga Hiriya’, ‘Hagga Kiriya’, ‘Negilu Hiriya’, ‘Negilu Kiriya’, ‘Adda Halage’, and ‘Kene Halage’.

Capt. Chowta (retd) said more young buffaloes will be seen competing in the ‘Negilu Kiriya’ races. The event continues to promote this traditional sport by involving youth in different activities related to the sport.

Honorary advisor to Mangaluru Kambala Samiti, Vijaykumar, said races in the six categories have been planned in a way to finish within 24 hours. The event will be inaugurated at 9 a.m. on December 30 and it will end around 9 a.m. on December 31, when the prizes will be distributed. Mr. Vijaykumar said people can have a feel of the races from the night of December 30.

To involve youngsters, the samiti will hold photography competition in which participants have to mail a maximum of two photographs related to the event to mangalurukambala@gmail.com.

The samiti will also conduct Mangaluru Kambala Reel Contest in which participants have to post reels about the event on Instagram using #MangaluruKambala7. The samiti will also hold a painting competition for schoolchildren and others on December 30.

Capt. Chowta said in the programme on December 30 evening Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya will take part. Among others who are likely to take part include Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP Leader C.T. Ravi and Mangaluru City MLAs Y. Bharath Shetty and D. Vedavyasa Kamath.

