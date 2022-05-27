78-year-old entrepreneur found dead

Katte Gopalakrishna Rao, a 78-year-old entrepreneur and owner of Chinmaya Hospital in Kundapur, was found dead outside the house of his Chartered Accountant Ganesh Shetty in Kudrekerebettu of Koteshwara in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on Thursday.

The Kundapur Police said that Rao came to the house of Mr. Shetty at around 6 a.m. He sat on the chair outside the house and shot himself dead from his licensed pistol.

The incident has been captured in the CCTV installed outside Mr. Shetty’s house, the police added.

In a letter addressed to the Station House Officer of Kundapur Police Station, Rao has said that Ganesh Shetty and Ismail Hangalur had taken ₹3.34 crore from him three months ago by promising him good returns.

The letter also said that these two had also taken some gold from him. But, the two failed to return the money and the gold. As he was tired of seeking return of his investment, he was ending his life in front of Mr. Shetty’s house, Rao said in the letter.

The police said that the letter was recovered from Rao’s house. Rao, the police added, has changed the dates of the letter three times. Rao used a pistol for which he had obtained licence two decades ago.

The police have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code against Ganesh Shetty and Ismail Hangalur.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 or the Mental Health helpline on Ph: 080-46110007 for help.)