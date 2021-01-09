78 new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

With 62 new COVID-19 cases and 38 patients discharged, the number of active cases in Dakshina Kannada stood at 449 on Friday.

A fine of ₹22.75 lakh has so far been collected in 21,434 cases from people not wearing face masks, stated a bulletin from the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

In Udupi, 16 new cases were reported and 15 patients were discharged on Friday. Active COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 94. A fine of ₹21.19 lakh was collected from 19,609 cases of not wearing masks and violation of social distance norms, stated a bulletin by the Udupi district administration.