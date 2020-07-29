7,656 students to write CETin Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

29 July 2020 18:55 IST

As many as 7,656 students, including 456 from Kerala, will write the Common Entrance Test for admission to professional courses at 17 centres in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday and Friday. There are 160 Gadinadu Kannadiga students from Kasaragod in Kerala who will write the Kannada paper on Saturday.

While nine examination centres are in Mangaluru, three are in Moodbidri. Two examination centres each are in Puttur and Belthangady, and there is one in Sullia.

A student, who has tested positive for COVID-19, will write the examination at the special examination centre set up at the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal. A Pre University College principal will be posted at the centre in NIT-K to help doctors who will act as invigilators.

There are 400 students from Kerala coming through Talapady check-post. As many as 17 buses will bring these students to the examination centres in the city, while 45 students entering through the Saradka check-post will be brought in two buses to two examination centres in Puttur.

As many as 11 students entering through the Panjikallu check-post will be brought in a bus to the centre in Sullia. Each bus will carry 30 students who will be given hall tickets after being checked for temperature. The district administration has posted 17 officials to coordinate this exercise.

Kannada examination for Gadinadu Kannadigas will be held at the Ramakrishna School in the city on August 1, officials said.