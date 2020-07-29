7,656 students to write CETin Dakshina Kannada

As many as 7,656 students, including 456 from Kerala, will write the Common Entrance Test for admission to professional courses at 17 centres in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday and Friday. There are 160 Gadinadu Kannadiga students from Kasaragod in Kerala who will write the Kannada paper on Saturday.
While nine examination centres are in Mangaluru, three are in Moodbidri. Two examination centres each are in Puttur and Belthangady, and there is one in Sullia.
A student, who has tested positive for COVID-19, will write the examination at the special examination centre set up at the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal. A Pre University College principal will be posted at the centre in NIT-K to help doctors who will act as invigilators.
There are 400 students from Kerala coming through Talapady check-post. As many as 17 buses will bring these students to the examination centres in the city, while 45 students entering through the Saradka check-post will be brought in two buses to two examination centres in Puttur.
As many as 11 students entering through the Panjikallu check-post will be brought in a bus to the centre in Sullia. Each bus will carry 30 students who will be given hall tickets after being checked for temperature. The district administration has posted 17 officials to coordinate this exercise.
Kannada examination for Gadinadu Kannadigas will be held at the Ramakrishna School in the city on August 1, officials said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath