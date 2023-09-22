75th death anniversary of publisher Pavanje Guru Rao to be observed in Udupi on September 23

September 22, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 75th death anniversary of printer and publisher Pavanje Guru Rao (1869-1948) will be observed at Rajangana of Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on September 23 at 3.45 p.m.

Subodh Bhat, co-cordinator, Sri Pavanje Guru Rao Memorial, Bengaluru, told presspersons in Udupi on Thursday that Rao was born in the then Canara district and became famous for his extraordinary contributions which enriched Kannada literature. Rao printed and published a total of about 500 books. They included 75 Yakshagana ‘prasangaas’.

Rao preserved rare Sanskrit works which were in the form of manuscripts in mutts and religious institutions. After studying these manuscripts with the help of researchers, he edited and published some rare works, such as ‘Sumadhva Vijaya Bhaava Prakaashika’ of Narayana Panditaachaarya and ‘Sampradaaaya Paddhati’.

He established Sri Krishna Press in Udupi, with modern machinery of that time, to print these books and opened Sri Manmadhwa Siddhaanta Granthaalaya to market these books.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rao was an unsung hero as he faced resistance in publishing the books from the orthodox quarters who believed that religious texts were sacred and their contents should not be made known openly.

Scholar and critic M. Prbahakara Joshi will speak on the life and works of Rao on Saturday, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.