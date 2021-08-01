75 women undergo laparoscopic sterilisation

As many as 75 women have undergone laparoscopic sterilisation in three camps at government health facilities in Dakshina Kannada this year since the resumption of service on July 26. This procedure was not taken up early this year because of the second wave of COVID-19.

In the camp held at the Government Hospital in Belthangady on Saturday, a total of 26 women underwent the procedure. As many as 27 women underwent the procedure at the Government Lady Goschen Hospital here on July 27. On July 26, 12 women underwent the procedure in the government health facility in Kadaba.

Laparoscopic sterilisation is one among the two accepted methods of contraception for women in the country. This involves inserting a long thin tube with a lens into the abdomen through a small incision. This laparoscope enables the doctor to see and block or cut the fallopian tubes in the abdomen.

Superintendent of Government Lady Goschen Hospital and laparoscopic surgeon M.R. Durgaprasad heads the team of three personnel from the Health and Family Welfare Department that has been performing the procedure in the district since 1997. “We have so far performed the procedure for 80,000 women and it included a good number of those who have had Caesarean section previously,” he said.

Auxiliary Nurse Midwifes and Accredited Social Health Activists on the field, Dr. Durgaprasad said, inspire women to undergo this safe family planning procedure and subject them to tests to find those who are fit for it.

The team, which comprises himself, a technical assistant and a data entry personnel, take a vehicle with necessary equipment to designated government health centres to perform the procedure. Each procedure takes about five minutes and all beneficiaries are dropped back home the same evening in their vehicle.

Dr. Durgaprasad said that a facility was created in November last year on the third floor of the Lady Goschen Hospital for the procedure.

During the first wave of COVID-19 last year, he said, care was taken to do the procedure on those who tested negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR test. “With a surge in cases in the second wave, we did not hold any camps in the first six months of this year,” he said.

Those undergoing the procedure receive a honorarium of ₹600 each if they belong to Below Poverty Line and ₹250 if they are from Above Poverty Line category. ASHAs and ANMs do follow-up visits to houses of beneficiaries and attend to complications, if any, they may face following discharge from hospital. “It is because of their work, we are seeing a good number of women coming forward for the procedure,” Dr. Durgaprasad said.