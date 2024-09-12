75-m flagpole to be inaugurated at Kadri park in Mangaluru on September 18

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said here on Wednesday that a 75-m flagpole will be inaugurated at Kadri park here on September 18.

In addition, the foundation stone for another 75-m flagpole will be laid at Tagore park in the city on the same day at 10 a.m.

The flagpole at Kadri park will be inaugurated at 11 a.m.

23-km human chain

He said that a 23-km human chain will be formed under the jurisdiction of the Mangauru City Corporation (MCC) on September 15 to celebrate International Day of Democracy.

The Mayor said that over 10,000 persons are expected to form the chain from Pavanje to Arkula on NHs 66 and 75 via Surathkal, Kottara Chowki, KPT junction, Nanthoor junction, Padil, and Arukula. Arches will be erected at Pavanje and Arkula and they will be decorated with the tricolour.

The national flag will be displayed every 100 m on the route of the human chain. The MCC will decorate KPT, Nanthoor, and Padil junctions. The zonal office of the corporation at Surathkal will be decorated.

The Mayor said that the participants can upload photographs of their participation on https://democracydaykarnataka.in/ and get the participation certificate online. They can also log in to the same for registering.

Mr. Shetty said the main programme in the city will be held at the circuit house where a sapling will be planted symbolically to take up the planting of 1,000 saplings from Thota Bengre to Tannirbavi by the corporation within a few days.

