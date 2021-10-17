₹7.5 crore each for developing villages with large number of fishermen

MANGALURU

17 October 2021

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan said on Sunday that the Union Government will invest ₹7.5 crore for developing infrastructure in each such village where fishermen lived in large numbers.

Speaking at a programme in Malpe, Udupi, the Minister said that such villages will be identified shortly. The funds will also be utilised for education of fishermen and to promote fishing activities in such villages.

He said that the Union Government will invest ₹725 crore for promoting fisheries activities in the State in the next five years. The government has approved a fisheries harbour in Hejmady.

The Minister said that the government is developing five ports in the country. Those ports will have infrastructure conducive for fisheries activities, ice plants, hospitals, among others.

Minister for Fisheries, Ports, Inland Water Transport S. Angara said that the State Government has sent 16 proposals to the Union Government for developing fisheries sector.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat said that the government should exempt fishing boats from paying cess and reduce taxes on diesel supplied to boats.

Fisherman Raviraj Suvarna said that the government should introduce sea ambulance for fishermen to address their health concerns while they go fishing.

Fisherwoman Sumithra demanded allocation of spacious land for selling dry fish in the Malpe Port area.