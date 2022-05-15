745 candidates shortlisted in two-day job fair at Mangalore University

May 15, 2022 20:11 IST

In all, 745 candidates were shortlisted for the final round of selection in the two-day job fair organised by Mangalore University which concluded on Sunday.

The fair was organised by the University Employment Information and Guidance Bureau (UEIGB) and University Training and Placement Cell (UTPC) in association with Mangala Alumni Association on the university campus.

A release from the university said that over 1,800 candidates registered their names during the fair which was attended by about 60 companies.

Tech Mahindra has shortlisted 18 candidates and among other companies, Team Lease has shortlisted 54 candidates, while HGS shortlisted 26 candidates and Hexaware Technologies shortlisted eight candidates, the release said.

The university is planning to hold another mega job fair in December in coordination with various colleges in the coastal region, it said.