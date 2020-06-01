73 test positive for COVID-19 in Udupi

UDUPI

01 June 2020 22:47 IST

This includes four personnel from the District Armed Reserve police

As many as 73 persons, including four police staff, tested positive for COVID-19 in Udupi district on Monday. This is the highest single-day spike in such cases in the district.

Of the 73 persons, 68 had been traced by the district administration. The administration was trying to contact the remaining five persons but they had kept their mobile phones in switch-off mode.

“We will trace these five persons immediately and we will also shift them to the COVID-19 hospital,” said Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha here.

Of the 68 persons, 61 had had travel history from Maharashtra, while three had had travel history from Dubai.

The remaining four were police staff. Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan said here that the four police staff who had tested positive were from the District Armed Reserve (DAR) Police Headquarters.

All these 68 persons had been shifted to the COVID-19 hospitals in the district. The four DAR staff had been shifted to the Dr. T.M.A. Pai Hospital, the designated COVID-19 hospital here.

“Those who are asymptomatic will be treated in the taluk COVID-19 hospitals. But pregnant women, children, those aged above 60 and critical patients would be treated at the Dr. T.M.A. Pai Hospital,” Mr. Jagadeesha said.

Meanwhile, the Shankarnarayana Police Station was taken up for sanitisation as a police staff had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 31.

The police station, which has been temporarily shifted to a government school, would start operating from its original location on Wednesday. Sanitisation would also be taken up at the District Armed Reserve Police Headquarters here on Tuesday. The district has 196 active COVID-19 cases. One person died of the disease on May 14. As many as 63 persons had recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged from hospitals in the district.