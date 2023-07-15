707 cases booked, ₹71,340 in fine collected under COTPA in Mangaluru

July 15, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

A total of 707 cases were booked for violation of provisions of The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act (COTPA) and a fine of ₹71,340 was collected in Mangaluru since June.

The action was taken by District Tobacco Control Cell in association with Mangaluru Taluk Health Office and 15 city police stations. The action is part of ongoing drive to make Dakshina Kannada free from narcotic drugs.

In a statement, the Cell said cases were booked for smoking in public places and for sale of cigarettes within a 100m radius of educational institutions. As part of the COTPA implementation exercise, boards were placed warning of imposing a fine of ₹200 for smoking in public places. The shop owners were made aware of health hazards of smoking. They were asked to ensure that cigarettes that are sold have warnings of cancer on the covers. The warning sign should cover 85% of the cigarette cover, the statement said.

The highest number of 92 cases were booked and a fine of ₹9,900 was collected in Mangaluru North Police Station limits. Among the other police stations, 59 cases were booked and ₹5,900 fine was collected in Mangaluru South police station limits. Moodbidri Police Station booked 56 cases (₹5,600), Kavoor Police Station 55 cases (₹5,500), Panambur Police Station 54 cases (₹5,400), Ullal Police station 52 cases (₹5,200), Konaje Police Station 50 cases (₹4,950), Barke Police Station 49 cases (₹4,900), and Mangaluru East Police Station 47 cases (₹4,700). The least number of 24 cases were booked in Mangaluru Rural police station limits where a fine of ₹2,400 was collected, the statement mentioned.

