70-yr-old man arrested for sexual harassment of 3-yr-old girl in Mangaluru

The Mangaluru city police arrested 70-year-old shopkeeper, Abdulla, for alleged sexual harassment of a three-year-old girl in Balepuni village on November 21.

In the compliant to Konaje police, the victim’s mother said her daughter had discomfort after she was touched inappropriately by the shopkeeper while the girl was playing near the shop. After getting treatment at the nearby hospital, she filed the complaint.

The Konaje police registered the complaint for offences under Sections 9, 10 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 65 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused was arrested and produced before the court, which sent him to prison, the police stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.