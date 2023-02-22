ADVERTISEMENT

70 species recorded during campus bird count at Nitte Deemed to be University in Mangaluru

February 22, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

In the Great Backyard Bird Count programme, several institutions across India participate and collect data on bird species found in and around their campuses

The Hindu Bureau

A White-Throated Kingfisher which was recorded during this year’s Campus Bird Count event organised at Nitte (Deemed to be University) in Mangaluru for the fourth consecutive year between February 17 and February 20. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In all, 61 birders recorded the sightings of 70 bird species within the campuses of Nitte Deemed to be University during the fourth campus bird count organised recently.

The participants at the CBC also recorded sightings of rare and elusive species, such as the Pied Kingfisher (seen here) and the Indian Nightjar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The recorded species included migratory and resident birds ranging from small passerines to large raptors. Some notable species recorded during the event were Rufous Treepie, Drongo, Red-vented Bulbul and Common Myna. The participants also recorded sightings of rare and elusive species, such as the Pied Kingfisher and Indian Nightjar.

The bird count was held from February 17 to February 20 by the university as part of a sub-event under the Great Backyard Bird Count programme organised by eBird and The Cornell Lab of Ornithology, a release from the university said.

A Purple Heron seen at this year’sCampus Bird Count event organised at Nitte (Deemed to be) University in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

This event is held across India, in which several campuses participate and collect data simultaneously on the bird species found in and around their respective campuses. This is later uploaded to eBird servers for research purposes, it said.

A seminar on bird watching was also conducted on February 17 in the campus auditorium. Vineet Kumar K, Principal, CFAL and a popular birder of Mangaluru was the chief resource person, the release said.

