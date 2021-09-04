70% of COVID-19 patients are under home isolation in DK, says DC

Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada K.V. Rajendra on Saturday said that of the active COVID-19 patients in the district, 70% are under home isolation and the remaining are being treated in hospitals.

Speaking at a video conference with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Deputy Commissioner said that the district had 2,146 active cases and the test positivity rate on Saturday stood at 1.47 %.

Dr. Rajendra said that the district administration has been taking all measures to contain the spread of the infection, particularly by finding out primary contacts.

Mr. Bommai asked the Deputy Commissioner to conduct 15,000 sample tests daily and ensure that 50,000 persons, especially in the taluks on the border with Kerala, are vaccinated daily.

The Chief Minister said that testing and vaccination drives should be increased in border areas to control the spread of the infection.

Mr. Bommai said that the weekend curfew and night curfew will continue in the district till further orders from the government. He asked the police to take legal action against those who flouted the COVID-19 guidelines.

The Chief Minister said that Railways, the Revenue, Health, and the Police Departments should work in co-ordination to ensure that the guidelines are followed.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the Deputy Commissioners of Udupi, Chamarajnagar, Kodagu, and Hassan. The Chief Executive Officers, health, and police officials took part in it.

During his meeting in Mangaluru last month to review the COVID-19 situation, the Chief Minister had directed the administration to shift the patients to Covid Care Centres by triaging.