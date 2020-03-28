7 persons with COVID-19 symptoms hospitalised

As many as seven persons with symptoms of COVID-19 were admitted to different hospitals in Udupi district on Saturday.

As many as 663 persons are in the 14-day home quarantine period in the district, while 73 persons are in the 28-day home quarantine period, a release said.

Meanwhile, in a separate press release issued here, Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said that henceforth grocery stores, vegetable shops and other essential commodities will be available only between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the district. Medical shops will function as usual, the release said.

Meanwhile, disinfectant solution was sprayed in parts of the city here as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Many organisations arranged food for workers and the poor at the Board High School and other places.

Arrangements to provide packets for foodgrains and grocery items for 500 families of workers and the needy at the Sri Janardhana and Mahakali Ambalpady Temple here.