Mangaluru

7 persons with COVID-19 symptoms hospitalised

Essentials to be available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Udupi district from today

As many as seven persons with symptoms of COVID-19 were admitted to different hospitals in Udupi district on Saturday.

As many as 663 persons are in the 14-day home quarantine period in the district, while 73 persons are in the 28-day home quarantine period, a release said.

Meanwhile, in a separate press release issued here, Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said that henceforth grocery stores, vegetable shops and other essential commodities will be available only between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the district. Medical shops will function as usual, the release said.

Meanwhile, disinfectant solution was sprayed in parts of the city here as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Many organisations arranged food for workers and the poor at the Board High School and other places.

Arrangements to provide packets for foodgrains and grocery items for 500 families of workers and the needy at the Sri Janardhana and Mahakali Ambalpady Temple here.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2020 11:22:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/7-persons-with-covid-19-symptoms-hospitalised/article31195190.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY