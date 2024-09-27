ADVERTISEMENT

69 teams pitch ideas during second edition of IDE Bootcamp at NIT-K

Updated - September 27, 2024 09:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The five-day Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp started on September 23 and brought together innovative minds to shape the future of entrepreneurship. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In all, 12 of 69 teams that pitched innovative ideas during the second edition of the five-day Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp were awarded certificates at the valedictory of the camp at the National Institute of Technology — Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal on Friday, September 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project ideas were evaluated by 18 expert panellists.

The camp was organised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) and Wadhwani Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

It started on September 23 and brought together innovative minds to shape the future of entrepreneurship, a release from NIT-K said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The event featured an exhibition showcasing innovative projects, panel discussions on navigating the entrepreneurial landscape, lecture series, interactive feedback sessions, incubation visits, working sessions on design and product presentation, and guidance on financial literacy.

Vishal Hegde, pro-chancellor of Nitte Deemed to be University was the chief guest at the valedictory.

Speaking at the event, he said that India is poised to become a manufacturing hub, with easier access to marketing, finance, and other essential resources.

B. Ravi, Director of the institute spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US