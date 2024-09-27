69 teams pitch ideas during second edition of IDE Bootcamp at NIT-K

In all, 12 of 69 teams that pitched innovative ideas during the second edition of the five-day Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp were awarded certificates at the valedictory of the camp at the National Institute of Technology — Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal on Friday, September 27.

The project ideas were evaluated by 18 expert panellists.

The camp was organised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) and Wadhwani Foundation.

It started on September 23 and brought together innovative minds to shape the future of entrepreneurship, a release from NIT-K said.

The event featured an exhibition showcasing innovative projects, panel discussions on navigating the entrepreneurial landscape, lecture series, interactive feedback sessions, incubation visits, working sessions on design and product presentation, and guidance on financial literacy.

Vishal Hegde, pro-chancellor of Nitte Deemed to be University was the chief guest at the valedictory.

Speaking at the event, he said that India is poised to become a manufacturing hub, with easier access to marketing, finance, and other essential resources.

B. Ravi, Director of the institute spoke.