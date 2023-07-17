665 candidates attend first day Agnipath recruitment rally in Udupi

July 17, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidya Kumari flagged off the first Agnipath recruitment rally of the district being organised till July 25 at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Ajjarkad in Udupi on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Kumari urged the candidates to identify definite goals in life and strive continuously to reach such goals. Success comes only through continuous efforts and the younger generation should not get dissuaded with failures, she said.

She wished a bright future to the youth who were keen to join the armed forces through the Agnipath scheme of the Army.

Monday’s selection rally witnessed participation of 665 candidates — 41 from Chikkamagaluru, 59 from Udupi, 88 from Dakshina Kannada, 91 from Davangere, 92 from Shivamogga, and 294 from Haveri districts.

Candidates were grouped in one hundreds and were made to run 1,600 m initially.

Those who completed the run within 5.30 minutes and 5.30-5.45 minutes were separately grouped while those failed were rejected.

Candidates who could not complete the run by a few seconds were seen pleading with Army officers to consider them even as the latter advised them to try next time.

Besides the 1,600 m run, candidates had to participate in the 9 ft. trench jumping and pull-ups. Medical examination to ascertain their physical standards too was conducted.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the rally and arranged accommodation for candidates at nearby choultris and halls.

In all, 6,800 candidates from Bagalakot, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Davangere, Gadag, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts have registered for the selection rally.

Recruitment wold be done for Agniveers-general duty, technical, tradesmen and clerk/store keeper positions.

Additional DC B.N. Veena, Army’s Additional Director General (Recruitment) Major General R.R. Raina, Mangaluru Army Recruitment Cell’s Head Colonel Anuj Gupta and others were present.