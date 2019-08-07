66 houses, 141 electricity poles damaged in Udupi

As many as 66 houses were damaged, while arecanut, coconut and banana plantations were destroyed in different places in Udupi district due to heavy rain accompanied by strong winds on Tuesday.

As a result of heavy rain and red alert being declared in the district from August 7 to 9, the administration has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Wednesday. The Meteorological Department has forecast a rain of 205 mm for Wednesday.

Byndoor taluk faced the brunt of rain with 24 houses damaged. The loss of all these was put together at ₹ 5.9 lakh.

This included three houses each in Bijoor and Byndoor, seven houses in Paduvari, five houses in Yedthare, one house in Uppunda, two houses in Teggarse and three houses in Yelajit villages. Banana plantations were destroyed in Mudur village.

As many as 14 houses were damaged in Kaup taluk and the loss of all these was estimated at ₹ 2.75 lakh. This included three houses in Shirva, two houses each in Uliyargoli, Bada, and Kalathru, and one house each in Nadsal, Kurkal, Santhur, Tenka and Majur villages.

As many as 10 houses were damaged in Karkala taluk. The loss of all these was estimated at ₹ 2.75 lakh. This included three houses in Hirgana, two houses each in Sanoor, Kalya and Mudaru villages and one house in Kasaba village.

Eight houses, seven in Perdood village and one in Badanidiyur village, were damaged in Udupi taluk and the loss was estimated at ₹ 2.33 lakh.

As many as four houses were damaged in Kundpaur taluk, including a house each in Kavarady, Haklady, Katbelthur and Bellala villages, and the loss was estimated at ₹ 2.78 lakh.

Three houses were damaged in Brahmavar taluk including a house each in Aroor, Harady and Neelavar villages, and the loss was estimated at ₹ 85,000.

As many 141 electricity poles were damaged across the district, and trees were uprooted at many places. The river Sita was overflowing at Bandimatha village near Hebri on the Udupi-Shivamogga National Highway 169A and vehicles were diverted on the Hebri-Mandi Murukai-Kuchchur-Someshwara route. Low-lying areas in many places were inundated.

Udupi received a rainfall of 115 mm in the last 24 hours ended at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, while Kundapur and Karkala towns received a rainfall of 182 mm and 134.7 mm, respectively.