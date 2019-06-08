655 g of gold seized at city airport

Customs sleuths seized 655.94 grams of gold from three passengers who tried to smuggle it at Mangaluru International Airport recently.
According to a tweet by the Mangaluru Customs, the gold was seized from three passengers who arrived at the airport from Dubai.
In two instances, the gold was concealed by the passengers in their undergarments. In the third instance, the gold was concealed as gold strips in measuring tape.
The 655.94 grams of 24 carat gold were worth ₹21.65 lakh, the tweet mentioned.
