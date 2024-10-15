GIFT a SubscriptionGift
62-year-old woman dies in accident near Bantwal

Published - October 15, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The car that met with an accident near B.C. Road in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday.

The car that met with an accident near B.C. Road in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

A 62-year-old woman died after her car fell down into an arecanut farm. off the Bengaluru-Manglauru national highway, in Bambila near B.C. Road in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Monday.

The Bantwal traffic police gave the name of the deceased as Bhagirathi, a resident of Kodialbail in Mangaluru.

The police said Bhagirathi was travelling with her daughter Suchitra, 36, son-in law Roopesh, 39, and three-year-old grandson Dhanvish. Roopesh was driving from Tumakuru to Mangaluru. After visiting Dharmasthala, they were coming to the city.

Near Bambila of Kalavapaduru village, around 5 a.m. Roopesh reportedly dozed off and lost control of the vehicle. The car went down the road and fall into the arecanut farm. Roopesh, Suchitra, and Bhagirathi were injured and brought to a private hospital in Manglauru. Bhagirathi died on the way to the hospital. The condition of Roopesh and Suchitra was critical. Dhanvish escaped unhurt, the police said.

The police registered a case under Sections 281, 125(a) and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

