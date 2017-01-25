61-year-old man gets five-year sentence for possessing fake notes

Principal District and Sessions Judge K.S. Bilagi on Tuesday sentenced a 61-year-old man of Bantwal to five years imprisonment on finding him guilty of possessing 870 counterfeit notes of ₹100. According to the chargesheet, then constables attached to Mangaluru North police, Mohan K.V. and Ashok, were deputed to Mangaluru Central in 2002 to look for a person possessing counterfeit notes and coming from Kerala.

The two followed Abdul Khader (61), who was carrying a polythene bag and stopped him near Government Wenlock Hospital and found him possessing nine bundles of counterfeit currency.

In his statement, Abdul Khader said one C.H. Amu from Cherkala from Kerala had given him the notes and had promised commission if he disposed them.

The then Sub Inspector C.H. Raveesh filed the chargesheet against Abdul Khader for offences under Sections 489 (b) (using as genuine forged or counterfeit currency notes) and 489 (c) (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes) of Indian Penal Code.

The Judge K.S. Bilagi found Abdul Khader guilty under Section 489 (b) and sentenced him to five years imprisonment. He was also directed to pay fine of ₹50,000.