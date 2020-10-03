61-year-old Joseph from Mangaluru cycles his way to fame

Joseph Periera with his wife Violet Periera after winning all the four legs of the Trek Century Challenge in Mangaluru.

The cyclist wins all four legs of Trek Century Challenge

Joseph Periera (61) from Mangaluru has become the only cyclist from across the country to have won all four legs — 100 km, 200 km, 300 km and 500 km — of Trek Century Challenge among 3,400 participants by Trek Bicycle India.

The country’s first ever Trek Century Challenge was launched in August wherein time limits of cyclists were tested in 50 days spanning four alternate weeks. The target was to ride a total of 100, 200, 300 or 500 kms.

Mr. Periera, a member of Mangalore Bicycle Club, was the Top 10 performer in the first leg and was among Top 3 winners in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th legs of the Challenge. By completing the last leg on September 30, he became the only cyclist across the country to have won all the four legs of the Challenge.

Ganesh Nayak, an office bearer of the Club, said Mr. Periera’s determination and dedication has earned him accolades while he was always a fitness enthusiast.

Despite the current set of challenges around, his zeal towards cycling kept him on his pedals and he has become an inspiration for many on their path to a healthy and fitter life.

While the challenge was launched to test the limit of cyclists, this Mangalorean who is 61 years old, has raised the bar by pushing his own limits.