ADVERTISEMENT

61-day marine fishing ban from June 1

May 23, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mechanised boats and traditional boats fitted with inboard or outboard engines of 10 HP and above are banned from carrying out fishing activities. | Photo Credit: file photo

The 61-day annual marine fishing ban will be in effect in the coastal belt from June 1 till July 31.

Accordingly, mechanised boats and traditional boats fitted with inboard or outboard engines of 10 HP and above are banned from carrying out fishing activities.

However, fishing boats fitted with engines of up to 10 HP will be allowed to carry out fishing during the period. Those fishermen who flout the government order will not get diesel subsidy for a year, an official release said.

The main objective of banning deep-sea fishing is to protect fish wealth as commercially important species breed during this period. It is also to prevent juveniles fishing and also excessive fishing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US