HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

61-day marine fishing ban from June 1

May 23, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mechanised boats and traditional boats fitted with inboard or outboard engines of 10 HP and above are banned from carrying out fishing activities.

Mechanised boats and traditional boats fitted with inboard or outboard engines of 10 HP and above are banned from carrying out fishing activities. | Photo Credit: file photo

The 61-day annual marine fishing ban will be in effect in the coastal belt from June 1 till July 31.

Accordingly, mechanised boats and traditional boats fitted with inboard or outboard engines of 10 HP and above are banned from carrying out fishing activities.

However, fishing boats fitted with engines of up to 10 HP will be allowed to carry out fishing during the period. Those fishermen who flout the government order will not get diesel subsidy for a year, an official release said.

The main objective of banning deep-sea fishing is to protect fish wealth as commercially important species breed during this period. It is also to prevent juveniles fishing and also excessive fishing.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.