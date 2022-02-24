61 bird species identified in St. Aloysius campuses in Mangaluru

The species were identified during the three-day Campus Bird Count at two campuses between February 19 and 21

A total of 61 bird species have been identified in the campuses of St Aloysius College in Mangaluru and St. Aloysius Institute of Management and Information Technology (AIMIT) in Kotekar Beeri, which is on the outskirts of the city.

The species were identified during the three-day Campus Bird Count at the two campuses between February 19 and 21. The two institutes were among the 262 colleges to take part in the event, which was held across India as part of ‘Great Backyard Bird Count’, which is hosted by Bird Count India in collaboration with eBIRD.

This is the fourth year that St. Aloysius College is participating in the event. Apart from the 37-acre campus of the college located in the heart of Mangaluru, the bird count was done for the first time in the 17-acre campus of AIMIT. As many as 28 students from the two institutes and other people were involved in the exercise.

Among the birds that were seen in the two campuses were Greater Racket-tailed Drongos, Jungle Mynas, Common Mynas, Rock Pigeons, Purple Rumped Sunbirds, Pale Billed Flowerpeckers, Asian Koels, Oriental Magpie Robins, and Red Whiskered Bulbuls. Large predatory birds namely Black Kite and Brahminy Kite were seen soaring around the campus. Migratory birds namely Indian Paradise Flycatcher, Indian Golden Oriole, and Blue Tailed Bee Eater were also spotted.

Nilgiri Flowerpecker, Ashy Woodswallow, Red Wattled Lapwing, Black-headed Ibis, Jerdon’s Leafbird and Orange-headed Thrush were seen in the AIMIT campus.

So far, 56 bird species have been added to the inventory of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru campus. With checklist of 35 bird species, the AIMIT campus has now been included as an eBird Hotspot.

St. Aloysius College’s Department of Zoology organised the bird count. The bird count teams were guided by Assistant Professor Glavin Thomas and Head of Department of Zoology Hemachandra. St. Aloysius College Principal Father Praveen Martis SJ and AIMIT Campus Director Father Melwyn Pinto SJ took part in the exercise.